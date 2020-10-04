On Saturday afternoon, The All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board, which was looking into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, ruled out murder in its conclusive report.

AIIMS report

Dr Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, said, "There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased."

The minute this report was out, Twitter users and actors had a mixed response. Some of them stood by AIIMS report. While some still had several questions in their mind.

Kananga Ranaut discards Sushant's suicide theory

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday reacted to news reports suggesting that the forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi hinted that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide.

Kangana's post read as, "Young and extraordinary individuals don't just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life; he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS."

With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 3, 2020

Soni Razdan responds to Kangana after she attacked Mahesh Bhatt.

Minutes after Kangana Ranaut cited various alleged reasons behind Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide in her reaction to the AIIMS report that ruled out the possibility of his murder, Soni Razdan took to Twitter to draw attention towards mental health. Kangana had also named Soni's filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt in her tweets.

Soni Razdan tweeted, "For those saying that 'people don't suddenly wake up one morning and kill themselves' ... No they don't. And that is the whole point. They suffer for many years and struggle long and hard before sometimes sadly just needing to opt for an out."

She continued in another tweet, "...Not from life. But from the suffering, they're enduring. Tragically that can involve suicide. Let's not demonise mental health. Let's, please understand how important it is to address it as an illness. And don't be scared or ashamed to get treated. It can save your life."

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer's reaction

Reacting to the report, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer had said in a statement, "I have seen the statement of the Doctors from AIIMS concerning SSR case. The official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI which will be submitted in court once investigations are over. We await the official version of CBI. We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that Truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the Media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to Truth Alone."