It was reported that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra apartment on June 14. However, his family didn't believe the suicide theory, nor did his fans, that led to a social media revolution. A month and a half ago, CBI took over Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The AIIMS forensic panel, set up to assist the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the medical investigation into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

AIIMS rules out murder claims

As per reports, AIIMS forensic report rules out Murder theories on the Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe. The five-member team has called it a case of suicide, rejecting the claims of poisoning and strangling made by the actor's family and their lawyer. The medical board of AIIMS forensic experts, headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta, was set up in August to look into the medical files related to Rajput's death and study the autopsy and viscera reports.

CBI is probing 'abetment to suicide.'

The CBI will now be probing into the original charge of 'abetment to suicide' that was listed by the Bihar police. A source from the agency told the news portal that all aspects are being looked into, including murder angle. However, so far, no evidence has come up to prove it to be a case of murder. The report also added that if during the investigation, they get any evidence, a murder charge will be added. For now, abetment to suicide and other charges in the FIR is being probed.

Medico-legal opinion

The medical team chief on Thursday said that they have given a conclusive medico-legal opinion in the death of the actor to the CBI and that they both were on the "same page" in the matter. He also requested media to refrain from referring to AIIMS' name in any news content amid several reports about the contents of the medico-legal opinion.

Sushant family lawyer's claim

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Rajput's father, had recently claimed that a doctor, who was a part of the AIIMS team, had told him "long back" that late actor's photos indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not suicide.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant's father, had previously claimed that an AIIMS doctor had told him that the ligature marks on Sushant's neck were consistent with strangulation. "AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant's death was by strangulation," he had said in a press conference.

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

However, the AIIMS panel chief said that the medical board's opinion would be clear and conclusive based on evidence. "No conclusion or conclusive opinion of homicide or suicide could be made by seeing ligature marks and scene of occurrence," he had said.

