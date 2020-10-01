Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has come as a shocker for many. Ever since the CBI has started to investigate the matter, there have been several twists and turns in the case. However, this hasn't put an end to conspiracy theories over who murdered Sushant?

A massive and shocking revelation made by BJP leader in SSR death case

A BJP leader from Mumbai has claimed that the late actor met Rhea Chakraborty on June 13. BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta has said that he is also willing to get in touch with the CBI which is probing the case.

Rhea met Sushant on June 13 the night before he died.

The BJP leader has said that he has information about the alleged Sushant-Rhea meeting which took place on the 13th. He said that some eyewitness told him they saw both Sushant and Rhea at 3 am at a location, and then the late actor dropped her home. Vivekanand Gupta has also said that he is ready to depose before the central investigating agency.

As per the reports in Republic, the BJP leader said, "On the 13th night, there was a birthday of a big politician, and another politician has also tweeted about how there can be a party in the lockdown. It means the minister knows there was a party and he knows who all were present. This incident happened on the night of 13th and 14th. Eyewitness have told me that around 2 am to 3 am, t. On the 14th morning, he was murdered and then hanged. I have tweeted about everything so the investigating agencies must be monitoring it. Whenever the CBI will call me, I will go and also give the identity of the witness to the CBI. I won't provide any information to the Mumbai Police.

"The postmortem done by Cooper Hospital was done in a very dim light, which shows they were trying to hide something. That means it was done after a very long time. Feels like there is a conspiracy and it must have been done under some pressure," the BJP leader said. He also questioned Rhea Chakraborty's visit to the mortuary and told that some filmstar or minister or any influential personality is being protected.

Sister Shweta stands by BJP leader's statement.

Sushant's sister Shweta took to her social media account and shared the interview of BJP leader.

This is a true Breaking News in all sense, a game changer! A witness who can confirm that Bhai met Rhea on 13th night! What exactly conspired on 13th night, that Bhai was found dead the next morning? #JusticeForSSR #SaluteRepublic #Revolution4SSR pic.twitter.com/9jz8yIzKvg — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

We have faith in CBI, we are an inch closer to finding the truth! Next few days are crucial... We might hear some good news. Very hopeful. I know God is with us for sure. We are calling it #Revolution4SSR ARE YOU WITH US?? pic.twitter.com/kv1MAmwn8w — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokdhande too stood by Sushant's sister

Rhea had claimed that she left the Sushant's house on June 8

Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly left Sushant's Bandra residence on June 8, days before he was found dead in the same flat on June 14.

She said Sushant asked her to go home, recover from her anxiety issues and, maybe, help him later. She said in an interview to India Today, "My therapy session was booked for 11:30 am on June 8 that goes to prove that I had no intentions of leaving on that day. I couldn't do the therapy at my home as I didn't want my parents to see me in that condition. I have to keep a brave face for them. I said 'let me do my therapy session, and then I can go'. But he asked me to leave saying that his sister Meetu Singh is coming. He was talking to his father and sisters the entire month and told them about his plans to move to Coorg. I said I would go only on one condition that your sister Meetu comes to stay with him. He said 'no', saying that she was coming within 1-2 hours and I will have to leave before she arrives."

Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had also claimed in an interview that it was at Sushant Singh Rajput's behest that she left his home on June 8.

Rhea is in jail, and her judicial custody has been extended.

Rhea Chakraborty, who dated movie star Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested on September 9 on charges of organising drugs for him. Rhea and Showik have been lodged in jail for over three weeks now. While Rhea is in Byculla jail, Showik has been lodged in Taloga Central jail.

Status of the investigation

Currently, the CBI is probing the death case, while the NCB is probing the drug angle, and the ED is investigating the alleged money laundering matter. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police & Mumbai Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.