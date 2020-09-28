Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death came as a shocker for thousands of his fans and inspired conspiracy theories and social media campaigns. The investigations took several twists and turn after agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau stepped in. Ever since NCB has stepped in, the shift from Sushant's death probe has shifted to Bollywood's drug nexus. This has irked his fans as well as his sisters who are hoping for a concrete update from the CBI.

Days after the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's family claimed the actor had been strangled and accused the CBI of delaying the matter. On Monday afternoon CBI issued an official statement claiming that the investigation is on and every aspect is being looked and considered.

CBI rolls out an official statement

CBI in a statement said: "The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at, and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing,"

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting professional investigation related to death of #SushantSinghRajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigation is continuing: CBI pic.twitter.com/9FG1bNJNSs — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh on Mumbai Police handling Sushant's death case probe

Sushant Singh Rajput case was being probed by Mumbai Police professionally, but it was suddenly handed over to CBI. We too, are eagerly waiting to see their finding. People ask did he die by suicide, or was he murdered. We're awaiting the probe's result: Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh.

Sushant's sister Shweta hails netizens as #AIIMSBeFairWithSSRReport trends on Twitter.

While the forensic team of All India Institute Of Medical Science(AIIMS) probing the cause of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is yet to submit its report to the central bureau of Investigation (CBI), netizens trend #AIIMSBeFairWithSSRReport on Twitter to support justice for the late actor.

Sushant's lawyer Vikas Singh miffed.

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

Last week, Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh had tweeted: "Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI deciding to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide. (Sic)"

The lawyer had claimed that an AIIMS doctor on the panel investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report had shared these findings with him.

AIIMS forensic team response

Sudhir Gupta, the head of the AIIMS forensic team, had denied his claim. "No findings given to CBI yet... final meeting has to be scheduled. No conclusive opinion could be made just by seeing pictures. Our opinion will be clear and conclusive based on evidence," Dr Gupta had said.

Rhea Chakraborthy in jail

Rhea Chakraborty has been in jail since September 9; as the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested her on charges of organizing drugs for the 34-year-old Bollywood star, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of taking money from him, medicating him and playing a role in his death.