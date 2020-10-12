After Neha Kakkar's mushy hints about her wedding and making it official with Rohanpreet Singh, Aditya Narayan too seems ready to take the plunge. Aditya Narayan has revealed that he is hoping to get married to girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal. Aditya and Shweta have been in a relationship for over a decade. Narayan has added that he might get married this year by November or December.

Aditya's name was linked with Neha Kakkar when she was the judge of a reality show and he was the host. The duo even had a fake wedding on the sets of the show. However, Aditya maintains that it was all a joke.

"I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly"

Speaking to TOI, the 'Tattad-Tattad' singer said, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be 'just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."

Further talking about the ups and downs in their relationship, he said, "I remember a few years ago, how people had assumed that Shweta and I had a big spat on the street and had broken up. After that, it was so difficult for me to even go out with her. I accept that there can be issues in a relationship, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road. Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other. Now, after a decade, I feel it is the right time to take the plunge."

Neha Kakkar is expected to tie-the-knot with Rohanpreet Singh in October or November. We wish both the couples a very happy life ahead.