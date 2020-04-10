Neha Kakkar has been in the news for her wedding with Aditya Narayan. And yet again, the singer has raised several eyebrows with her shocking revelation about the Bollywood industry. She has claimed that playback singers hardly get paid in the film industry.

"We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood at all. What happens is they feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn through shows," Neha told IANS.

The 31-year-old added, "I get a good amount from live concerts and everything, but Bollywood doesn't have this scene. To make us sing a song, they don't pay."

Neha Kakkar recently crossed a whopping 34.7 million fan following on Instagram. She says she finds it very reassuring to have her work recognised by so many people across the world.

"It is overwhelming and I am grateful to my fans for their unconditional love. I find it very reassuring to have my work recognised by so many people across the world. This kind of appreciation inspires me to explore music and give my listeners songs that they can enjoy on the loop," said Neha.

She added: "The entire world at large is going through a tough time currently and if my music entertains people in this situation, it is an additional reason for me to create some more."

Neha is known for songs like "Manali trance", "Saki saki", "Dilbar", "Aankh marey" and "Garmi" among many others.

On the work front, Neha will feature in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled "Moscow suka". The number is a mix of Punjabi and Russian language.

The Russian vocals are given by Ekaterina Sizova.

(With IANS Inputs)