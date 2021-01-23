Vijay TV's Super Singer 8 contestant's list leaked before its premiere?

Vijay TV has planned for a never-before kind of event to launch the eight season of Super Singer. The leading Tamil channel is set to air a non-stop eight-hour premiere of the Tamil reality show between 11 am and 8 pm on Sunday, 24 January.

Even as the countdown has started for the launch of Super Singer 8, the contestant list has been allegedly leaked online. Normally, the names of the contestants are normally revealed on the day of the airing of the opening episodes, but this time the names are apparently out even before the telecast.

So, who are all participating in Super Singer season 8?

Reshyam Shyam, the finalist of Sun TV's Sun Singer season 8 contestant, Vanathi Suresh from Coimbatore, Vrusha Baalu, one of the singers who lent voice for Ennoda Baasha song from Devadaas, Kerala-based Abhilash Venkatachalam, Kanimozhi Kabilane from Pondicherry, Sushmita Narasimhan, Anu Anand, Kabhini Mithra, Aravind Karneeswaran, Sridhar Sena, Maanasi G Kannan, Bharat K Rajesh, Kabhini Mithra Balamurugan, KJ Iyenar, Gana Sudhakar and Anu Anand are among the 20 members who will be taking part in Super Singer 8.

Looking at the list, it looks like Vijay TV has handpicked the contestants from across the state. Also, there are a few contestants who have earlier been part of reality shows.

The inaugural episode will have some of the big names from the South Indian music industry that includes, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Vijay Prakash, Vijay Yesudas, SPB Charan, Karthik, Sid Sriram, Saindhavi, Shashah Tripathy, Grace Karunas, Chinnaponnu, Antony Dasan, Gana Bala, Sakthi Sree Gopal along with many others.

Like previous years, Anuradha Sriram, Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal and Kalpana will be the judges of Super Singer, which is being hosted by Priyanka Deshpande and Ma Ka Pa Anand.

However, the regular time of airing is every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.