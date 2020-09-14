Singer SPB aka SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan has released his health update video in which he says that the doctors have tried to sit him up for 15/20 minutes and they will start oral feeding soon.

In his latest video about SPB's health update, Charan says, "Hello everyone! Hope you are all doing well. Since my last update on September 10, today being September 14, there have been a lot of improvements in dad's health. His lungs are improving and there is a visible repair in the X-Ray reports that we can see. And also physiotherapy is going on very well. He has been an active participant in the physiotherapy."

SP Charan adds, "The doctors have tried and sat him up and he is able to sit for 15 to 20 minutes. They are also going to start oral feeding. Everything is looking good. He continues to be stable and improvement continues. Thank you all for your love, concerns and prayers. I have you all in my prayers and I hope to be in yours. Thank you very much."

SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for over a month. His health condition deteriorated on August 14 and many of his fans were worried about his condition. His son Charan has been sharing updates on his health every now and then.

In his last health update, Charan revealed that SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. His lungs are healing and the doctors are hoping to take him off the ventilator soon. He is fully awake, responsive and has been keeping himself occupied by watching a lot of tennis and cricket matches on his iPad. He is conveying his thoughts to the nurses and doctors by writing on a piece of paper.