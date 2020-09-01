SP Charan, son of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, has said that his mother Savitri has been discharged from the hospital, while his father's health condition is showing a lot of improvement. They both had tested Covid-19 positive and treated at a private hospital in Chennai.

Charan, in a video shared on Instagram, said that his mother is doing well. "She is recovering really well. She is back home," he claimed.

Talking about his father's health, SP Charan stated that the doctors have been briefing him about SPB's health on daily basis. "They show me x-rays of my father's lungs. There is good improvement in his lungs. My dad is doing some physiotherapy. He is doing lots of exercises right now to strengthen his muscles because he has been on bed for so long.

His breathing is also looking good. So, there is pleasant improvement in my dad's condition. With your prayers and blessings, he will be out pretty soon. I am hoping it very soon. We can't wait him to back home," SP Charan said in the clip.

He thanked people for their prayers like in his every video. However, he requested the people to be careful and follow social distancing norms to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"From tomorrow there is going to be an unlock. Lockdowns are going to be relaxed. Please be careful. Everybody wear your masks and maintain social distancing. It is not my place to advise, but I have seen what happens with the Covid," he added.

SP Balasubrahmanyam tested Covid-19 positive on 5 August and hospitalised on 13 August.

"Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted due to COVID-19 at MGM Healthcare continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable. He is fully awake, responsive, and actively participates in physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," MGM Healthcare said in its latest health bulletin about his health.