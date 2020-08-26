The signs of recovery in SP Balasubrahmanyam's health are visible as the legendary singer is responding well to the treatment. His son SP Charan has called it "pleasant 26 August" considering the improvements in his health.

"I visited dad at the hospital earlier today. He is doing much better today compared to the day before yesterday. He is feeling comfortable and the doctors are very positive and are happy that the recovery has taken the first step. Though it's slow, he is steadily recovering. There are many steps to be surpassed," SP Charan said in a video.

He said that SPB tried to convey something in writing and he predicts his father might write the complete sentence by the end of the week. "The medical team is confident about a slight improvement in his lungs. My father was today more awake and responded much better. He tried to communicate something to me in writing, but he was not able to hold a pen. I think he will be able to hold and write what he wants to by the end of the week," he added.

"He has been listening to music. He is trying to sing and these are all very good signs. I am very happy and I thank everyone for all your prayers. We as a family are thankful to you all," Charan concludes.

SPB got admitted to the MGM Healthcare in Chennai on 5 August. Although he was quite well in the initial days, his condition turned critical on 13 August. He was kept on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Reportedly, SPB attended an event on 30 and 31 July where he got infected by coronavirus.