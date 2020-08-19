The health condition of SP Balasubrahmanyam has continued to remain same in the last 24 hours. The legendary singer is still in the Intensive Care Unit at the MGM hospital in Chennai.

"Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19 continues to be critical and is on Ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the intensive care unit (ICU)," the hospital said in the latest press release.

The 74-year old tested Covid-19 positive on 5 August and his condition deteriorated on 13 August. Thereafter, he is on life support in the private hospital.

Meanwhile, the fans and celebrities are coming together for a mass prayer for the speedy recovery of SPB. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ilaiyaraaja, Bharathiraaja, Vairamuthu, and many others are participating it.

On Thursday, 20 August, millions of fans and celebrities across the globe will play songs of SPB at 6 pm to pray for his recovery. Filmmakers, musicians, FEFSI members, producers, exhibitors and distributors are also taking part in the mass prayer.

"Let's come together and pray for speedy recovery of legendary singer SPB. Be a part of mass prayers on 20 August, 6 pm from your respective places. Let's make sure that his voice is heard again. #GetWellSoonSPBSIR. [sic]" GV Prakash urged fans to join the prayer on Twitter.

AR Murugadoss has shared the timings on Twitter in his tweet, "SPB sir, The legendary singer who has given us immense happiness & joy since our childhood.

Let us all unite and pray for him together for his speedy recovery on

20/08/20 Thursday

6 PM In India -

8:30 AM in USA-

4:30PM in Dubai

#LetsPrayForSPB #GetWellSoonSPB. [sic]"