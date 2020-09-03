SP Charan, son of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, has said that his father's condition is stable and hoping to give good news soon. The legendary singer has been responding well to the treatment at the private hospital in Chennai.

Charan, who has been giving regular updates about SPB's health, said, "We are hoping that we will get good news by the weekend with the god's blessings and all your prayers and wishes from so many people around the world. I am hoping by Monday there should be some good news. I am looking forward to it."

In its recent update, the hospital had stated that SPB is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. The singer continued to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is closely being monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team.

Good Improvement in Lungs

SP Charan had claimed a day ago that there was good improvement in SPB's lungs. "My dad is doing some physiotherapy. He is doing lots of exercises right now to strengthen his muscles because he has been on bed for so long.

His breathing is also looking good. So, there is pleasant improvement in my dad's condition. With your prayers and blessings, he will be out pretty soon. I am hoping it very soon. We can't wait him to back home," SP Charan said in the clip.

SPB got admitted to the MGM Healthcare in Chennai on 5 August. Although he was quite well in the initial days, his condition turned critical on 13 August. He was kept on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

The legendary singer had attended an event on 31 July where he was believed to be infected with Covid-19.