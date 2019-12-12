Singer Diwakar, who won the fourth season of Vijay TV's Super Singer, has tied the knot to Abhi on Wednesday, 11 December, at Ramalakshmi Paradise in Chennai. The marriage was held in the presence of their friends, well-wishers and family members.

Many people from television and film industries attended the wedding. Notably, musician D Imman, Thangadurai, Amudhavanan, Deva, Mano and many others.

A day before the marriage, Diwakar had formally announced the news on his Facebook and invited his fans to attend the wedding. He wrote, "Whatever we do in this world, we do it for the sake of happiness or for sharing the happiness with our friends & family to let them know, that we *love them and care about them* Here's my wedding invite and I expect *YOU* to come and double the joy and happiness with your esteemed presence and blessings on this most important and memorable day of my life. The ceremony will not be complete without *YOU* .

PS : Please do consider this E-Card as my personal Invite to you, and come & grace the occasion with your love & blessings. [sic]"

He has taken part in most of the singing shows in Tamil like Raj TV's Voice of Tamil Nadu, Zee Tamil's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2009 Challenge, Jaya TV's Hariyudan Naan, and Sun TV's Sangeetha Mahayuddham 2.

He made his singing debut with Panchu Mittai for which D Imman composed the music. He has lent his voice for a couple of songs in Kollywood.