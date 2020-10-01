Vijay TV has reacted to the allegations made by actress Kasturi Shankar over withholding her payment of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The TV channel has categorically stated that the dues were not cleared over the GST mismatch.

"We are a responsible channel and are very mindful of making timely payments to everyone working on our shows as per the contractual terms. While the professional fees for Ms. Kasthuri Shankar's participation in Bigg Boss Tamil, Season 3 has been paid to her in December 2019, the GST amount payable towards the same has been withheld by us due to a mismatch in her GST filings.

We are awaiting certain details and documentation from her, after receipt of which the GST amount will be cleared. She has also failed to raise and submit the invoice for her appearance on another show of the channel, due to which we have been unable to make that payment," the press release from Vijay TV read.

Reacting to Vijay TV's statement, Kasturi, on Facebook, claimed that the channel is spreading lies. She posted, "I saw STAR Vijay Tv's statement of clarification in third party press today. Funny they never found it necessary to communicate with me all these months and now they are able to divulge all these 'details'

STAR Vijay TV owes me money . I never wanted to go public with this , but after over a year of running behind them, I had no choice.

The statement released by Vijay TV in their defence is a Series of Lies and half truths. I will address each of them in a detailed video on my channel #konnectwithkasturi. I am shooting 9 to 9 everyday in hyderabad, I will try to take a day off and bring out the truth.

I have a huge pile of evidence to back up my claims. I am fascinated by Vijay TV's cover up attempt . Ofcourse, I am used to their lies now. [sic]"

Kasturi Shankar had made allegations of withholding her payment on Twitter with the post, "No words to thank @vijaytelevision who have withheld my payment for over a year. நான் பிக் பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சியில கலந்துக்கிட்டதே manumission குழந்தைகளோட ஆப்பரேஷன் செலவுக்காகத்தான். I never believed any of your fake promises, but even I didnt expect this.[sic]"