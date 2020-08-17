The cinema and television related activities came to a grinding halt in March due to the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It resumed only in June with strict safety measures in place.

Audience Eagerly Await

The Tamil audience have been eagerly waiting for the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. However, there has been no announcement about the reality show although there have been reports about the shooting to begin in the month of September.

The latest buzz is that the channel has plans to air to Bigg Boss Tamil 4 soon and approached a few celebrities. Ramya Pandian, Sunainaa, Athulya Ravi, Vidyulekha Raman, Kiran Rathod, Pugazh and 'Cook With Comali' fame Shivangi are the popular personalities who have received calls from Vijay TV.

Well, there is no update on how many among them have shown interest to take part in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show. It has to be seen whether the channel would bring celebrities from different fields apart from film and television industries.

This development clearly indicates that the show will take off in the months to come. Reports claim that Kamal Haasan is interested to host the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 and asked the channel to adhere to Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Hindi and Telugu versions hosted by Salman Khan and Nagarjuna, respectively, are likely take off soon. The promos of the shows have been released, recently.