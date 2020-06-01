Multilingual actress Kiran Rathore aka Kiran Rathod had sported a two-piece bikini in Prashanth's 2003 Tamil film titled Winner. Her bold song 'Endhan Uyir Thozhi' from the movie had raised many eyebrows back then.

Kiran Opens up on Wearing-Bikini Experience

The actress has finally opened up on the experience of wearing the bikini. She has revealed that it was the only time that she donned the sexy outfit on-screen and it took the makers to convince her for six months.

The Reason Why She was Hesitant

On her Instagram account, she revealed that he was hesitant because of her weight. In the end, the song and the film became a hit. "My first and the last attempt of trying a bikini shot ... the makers took 6 months to convince me wearing a two piece ..but still had lot of questions toin in my head while wearing this ..

not coz of having an issue wearing it but was quite apprehensive regarding my weight at that time of the shoot... but song and the film became a hit .. and I know I disappointed many fans giving such shots .. but all wells when ends well .. in fact will be doin this again with a more perfect summer body #winner#tamil#movie#daretobare #thinkoutofthebox. [sic]" she wrote.

The actress had started her career with music videos and her first major work was Yaadein. However, Vikram's Gemini was the turning point in her career. Since then, she worked in over 45 movies and earned fans through her special songs.