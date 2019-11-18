Mookothi Murugan, who won the seventh season of Vijay TV's popular talent-hunt show Super Singer 7, was offered to sing in Anirudh Ravichander's one of the upcoming films. Now, the name of the film in which he is going to debut has been revealed.

Well, as per the buzz, Mookothi Murugan is likely to make his singing debut with Sivakarthikeyan's film with Vignesh Shivan, presently referred to as SK17. Although there is no official confirmation on it, the rumour bills say that the actor, who too was associated with Vijay TV before becoming a hero, has a soft corner for the talents appearing from the channel.

It was evident after he gave an opportunity for Senthil Ganesh, the winner of Super Singer season 5, to sing in his flick, Seema Raja. Now, it looks like Siva is doing it for Murugan as well.

Mookothi Murugan, aged 34, is based from Dharmapuri and a farmer by profession. Singing has been a hobby for him. Vijay TV's Super Singer show became a good platform for him to show his talent. And the budding singer could not have got a better musician than youth sensation Anirudh to enter film industry.

Murugan is fan of Anirudh's music and Rajinikanth along with Kamal Haasan are his favourite actors.

Coming to SK 17, the film was launched in July and the makers have plans to release it in mid-2020. Lyca Productions is funding the flick. After Thaanaa Serndha Koottam turned out to be a dud, Vignesh Shivan is now hoping to deliver a hit in the latest flick.

Whereas Sivakarthikeyan is back after his Namma Vettu Pillai became a hit at the box office.