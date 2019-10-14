Dhanush's Asuran has occupied the top place at the Chennai box office for the second consecutive weekend. The movie has earned a 'hit' status in the capital city of Tamil Nadu as it performed better than new releases.

In the second weekend, Asuran has grossed Rs 1.71 crore from 240 shows, as per Behindwoods. The 10-day total collection of the movie stands at Rs 4.75 crore.

The collection of Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Vettu Pillai has not witnessed huge drop as it collected Rs 33.70 lakh from 120 shows in its third weekend. The total collection of the Pandiraj's film is Rs 4.90 crore, the collection of which is likely to be surpassed by Asuran in coming days. The movie has turned out to be a 'hit' film in Chennai.

Hollywood movie Joker has retained its good momentum by raking in Rs 29.23 lakh from 66 shows. The total collection of the English movie now stands at Rs 1.44 crore.

Tamannaah Bhatia's new movie Petromax has got an average opening by collecting Rs 29.13 lakh from 144 shows. Other new films like Puppy and Aruvam has earned Rs 28.40 lakh from 114 shows and Rs 26.10 lakh from 120 shows, respectively.

However, the business of Hrithik Roshan's War has witnessed a huge drop in its second weekend. It has earned Rs 9.68 lakh from 45 shows to take its total collection to Rs 1.64 crore. Despite massive downward trend in its collection, it is considered a 'hit' film at the box office.

Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected Rs 2.57 lakh from 15 shows to take its total tally to Rs 98.27 lakh.