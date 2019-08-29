As Saaho is just one day short from its release in theatres worldwide, audience have been queuing up in line outside theatres to grab early bird tickets. Not just moviegoers, but Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is also getting restless to watch Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer before the movie release.

Sending his love and appreciation to Prabhas and Saaho team, Vijay wrote on Twitter, "I've personally witnessed the life, efforts, love and stress @UV_Creations @sujeethsign and the huge teams used to put into #Saaho during my Taxiwaala times. Can't wait to experience this film on the Biiiiig screen :) All my love to Prabhas anna and the entire team."

During his recent interaction with the media, Prabhas was all praise for Arjun Reddy and said that he really liked the Vijay Deverakonda starrer a lot.

Coming back to Saaho, the Sujeeth directorial is one of the biggest films of Prabhas' career after Baahubali series which gave him an unprecedented popularity across the country. To make it worthwhile, Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned to promote his high action drama. He had been visiting major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Chandigarh along with Shraddha and the team.

The movie has been made with a budget of Rs 350 crore (approximately) and will be releasing in about 5,000 screens across India. Almost 70 per cent of the shows across Hindi belt thanks to the opening of advance booking for the film.

According to early estimates, Saaho is expected to become the highest opening grosser after Baahubali by collecting a staggering Rs 55-60 crore on the first day of its release for all languages. For Hindi version alone, the movie is expected to have a Rs 20 crore opening day collection.