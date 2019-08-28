The early reviews of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are finally out and the Sujeeth directorial has already started receiving reactions from UAE censor board members and film distributors on social media.

We all know that the promotional team of Saaho has been looking to get a wider release for the multilingual film which has been made in languages such as Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. And while Saaho is all set to hit the theatres on August 30 in India, film critics and distributors, who got a chance to watch the high action drama 2 days prior to its release, have now given their verdict on social media. And unfortunately, Saaho has failed to impress them and has come out as sheer disappointment.

The Sujeeth directorial was recently submitted to UAE censor board and while moviegoers have been queuing up in line to get their hands on early bird tickets of the film, check out the early response that have been arriving on Twitter.

An Indian Film Distributor for Europe has given thumbs down to Prabhas' Hindi dubbing, Shraddha Kapoor's performance and the movie's run-time.

A film critic said that Saaho is all action and it doesn't have a strong story to support it. He also complained about the screenplay, its villains, its length and termed it as boring.

A CBFC member described the first half of Saaho as average and found the second half slightly better. He liked Prabhas and the 30 minutes climax action sequence but heavily criticised the movie's songs, routine story, run-time and disappointment with poor VFX.

However, journalist Umair Sandhu has been all praise for Saaho and said that he had goosebumps while watching the movie. He gave a 4 star rating to Prabhas and Shraddha starrer.

A trade analyst shared that he was blown away by the high octane action sequences and was impressed with Prabhas and Shraddha's performances on screen.

The movie has been made with a budget of Rs 350 crore and has acquired almost 70 per cent of shows in theatres pan India to get maximum footfalls.

While Saaho may take off to a flying start at the box office and break several records, it remains to be seen whether it will manage to rake in moolah in the days to come.

One word Review: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R

Rating: ⭐( 4/5)#Saaho Crazy storyline masked with breathtaking visuals & action. Prabhas is elegant, fierce & " THE BAD BOY" Action scenes are on par with Hollywood, some are way better TBH Climax is the best part of the movie. — Light Yagami (@army_aishu) August 28, 2019

#SaahoReview #Saaho grips u with interesting screenplay which gets muddled in between but races to the finish line with aplomb..#Prabhas is BONES BREAKER HIGH FLYING ACTION STAR

while @ShraddhaKapoor shines too..

Ending arc leading to climax will ensure BANG for ur BUCK.. 3.75/5 — Shubham C (@Shubham26383793) August 28, 2019

>> Average 1st half >> Good 2nd half >> Positives :- Prabhas, Interval 20minutes, Climax 30

minutes action part >> Negatives : - Songs, Routine Story, Runtime, Poor VFX (in couple of action scenes only)#Saaho #Saahoreview — Lab Reports (@Inside_Infos) August 28, 2019

#SaahoFeverEverywhere #Saahoreview #Saaho review:ALL ACTION AND NO MATTERthe film doesn't have a strong story ..the screenplay is dead,no comedy,too much villains ,lengthy and boring ..WATCH IT ONLY FOR PRABHAS AND THE HEAVY ACTION SCENES ⭐️ ⭐️/5 #SaahoOnAugust30 @UV_Creations — adolfinc  (@cinebuzzstudios) August 28, 2019