Prabhas has been giving interviews non-stop as part of the promotions of his latest movie Saaho in multiple languages. The actor is encountering a lot of questions about the movie and around his rumoured affair with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty.

Amid all the questions related to Saaho and personal life, Prabhas was asked to say positive and negative points of actresses like Kajal Aggarwal and Anushka Shetty in an interview with a Telugu news channel.

Kajal (in Darling and Mr Perfect) and Anushka (in Baahubali series, Mirchi and Billa) are the two actresses who had the best on-screen chemistry with Prabhas.

Talking about Kajal Aggarwal's positive aspect, he said that she is beautiful and has a lot of "energy". He thought for a moment and revealed that he disliked her "dress sense" earlier. "Sometimes, she had average dressing sense. It was earlier... but now it is good. [sic]" he said.

On asking the same questions about Anushka, he gave a thumbs-up for her height and hailed her beauty, while complaining that she does not attend calls on time.

In the same interview, Prabhas revealed that the 39-year old is not comfortable doing lip-lock scenes. On a funny note, the actor said that he does not want to break the hearts of his female fans which is the reason why he has remained single.

When asked about his favourite actors, Prabhas took the names of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood and Chiranjeevi-Rajinikanth from South Indian films.

Prabhas' latest movie Saaho is releasing on 30 August in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages. He has paired up with Shraddha Kapoor in Sujeeth-directorial flick.