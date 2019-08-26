Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited film Saaho's tickets are getting pre-booked in the blink of an eye. Mahesh Babu's multiplex AMB Cinemas has already sold nearly 25,000 tickets for 83 shows for the first four days.

Saaho is the most-talked-about and highly-anticipated action thriller of 2019 movie-goers are eagerly waiting for its release. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 30 and the advance booking was opened on Sunday.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has entered into the Multiplex chain business and started AMB Cinemas in collaboration with Asian Cinemas. This multiplex, which is located near Botanical Gardens in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, has seven screens with Dolby Atmos facility and Laser Projector System to offer the best visual experience to the audience. The screens have a total of 1638 seating capacity.

AMB Cinemas is probably the first multiplexes to open the advance ticket booking for Saaho. It has allotted 16, 18 and 19 shows for its Telugu version, respectively, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Since Monday is a holiday on account of Ganesh Chathurthi, the multiplex has got 22 shows for the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer on September 2.

In four days, the Telugu version of Saaho has 75 shows in AMB Cinemas, which has already sold out tickets for all the 75 shows, hours after the booking opened. The plex is likely to increase its shows as the film nears its release date. Each of these shows will have approximately 308 seats (Rs 300 for 12 seats and Rs 200 for 296 screens) and its earnings will be Rs 62,800. The film has collected approximately Rs 47.10 lakh.

AMB Cinemas has allotted two shows for the Hindi version of Saaho on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday each and has already sold out tickets for all the eight shows. Each show has 214 seats (Rs 300 for 10 seats and Rs 200 for 204 seats). The movie has collected Rs 3,50,400 for the shows.

As per BookMyShow, AMB Cinemas has already sold out a total of 24,812 tickets for 83 shows in advance and collected approximately Rs 50,60,400 at the box office in four days. It is the biggest record set by Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Considering the huge response, the multiplex is expected to increase the number of shows for the movie in the coming days.

Along with AMB Cinemas, 60 other multiplexes and single screens opened advance booking for Saaho on Sunday. Until now, its Telugu version will have a total of 240 shows in Hyderabad on its opening day, according to BookMyShow. Almost all the shows have already been sold out. The distributors are expected to increase the show and screen count, as it inches closer to its release.

On the other hand, the Hindi version of Saaho will have 27, 27, 24 and 16 shows on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, respectively. The version has not got a huge response when compared to its Telugu version. Few shows have already sold out, while some others are fast filling up. It is also expected to do well. Both the versions are set to make record-breaking collections at Hyderabad box office on the first day.

However, Dil Raju has acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Saaho for a whopping amount of Rs 40 crore and distributing the film under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The stakes are very high on the movie, which is expected to recover most of the distributor's investment in the first four days of its release.