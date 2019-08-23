After iSmart Shankar emerged as a massive hit, Puri Jagannadh has teamed up with Vijay Deverakonda, in their first-ever collaboration, for his upcoming film. The duo confirmed their collaboration recently.

iSmart Shankar's collections at the box have raised the expectations on Puri Jagannadh's next movie and it is expected to be another mass masala entertainer.

According to the latest update, the director has selected a title for the cinema - Fighter. Speculations are rife that Charmee Kaur, the producer of the film, has already registered the title at the Film Chamber of Commerce.

Sources have informed that the film is set in the backdrop of martial arts. Vijay has not done any film that has martial arts in its story.

The cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalised and rumours have been doing rounds that Jhanvi Kapoor, the elder daughter of Sridevi, would be making her Telugu debut with this film. Well, nothing has been made official till now.

Speculations are rife that the news is true because while taking part in a popular talk show last year, the starlet has confessed that she finds Vijay Deverakonda very attractive and that she would want to work with him.

Puri Jagannadh is an expert in making action dramas and he definitely knows the pulse of the audience. Most of the films he has made are action entertainers and many of them have been blockbusters - Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi, Bujjigadu, Pokiri, Business Man, Temper, Paisa Vasool and recently, iSmart Shankar.

Vijay Deverakonda is busy with the films he has in his kitty now. His recent film Dear Comrade tanked at the box office amidst huge expectations. As he is busy for a few months from now, his upcoming film with Puri Jagannadh is expected to go on floors in 2020 only.

Other details will be revealed by the makers later.