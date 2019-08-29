While the audience and fans are yet to watch Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's much-anticipated film – Saaho, early responses and verdicts have already started floating in by critics. And going by the looks of it, the film has not been able to win them over at all.

Yes, Prabhas who appeared on the big screen after a big break, more than two years after Baahubali 2 released, has not been able to bowl them over with his performance this time. An Indian Film Distributor for Europe has given thumbs down to Prabhas' Hindi dubbing, Shraddha Kapoor's performance and the movie's run-time. A film critic said that Saaho is all action and it doesn't have a strong story to support it. He also complained about the screenplay, its villains, its length and termed it as boring.

A Deccan Chronicle report has said that there are only two high--octane power-packed action sequences in the film, which are definitely the highlight of this otherwise boring and lengthy project. The report quotes a prominent distributor saying, "There are two elaborate action sequences, each lasting for more than ten minutes. The entire impact of the film hinges on these two action sequences."

However, the person also says that the two action sequences are something, which people will remember and discuss for a long, long time as it has never been attempted before in the film industry.

Prabhas had earlier emphasised and urged everyone to not have the same kind of expectations as they had from Baahubali. "No, Baahubali made history and Saaho is just an entertainment for the audience who loved Baahubali. We are all so stressed, we have spent so much of money and time just to entertain after Baahubali," Prabhas told Indiatimes.

Talking about whether women would love his character in Saaho the same way they loved him in Baahubali, Prabhas said that women might end up hating him in the film. He said, "In Saaho, some of the women might hate me for some time because again, I am trying to do something different."

We can't wait to get to the screens and figure it out for ourselves.