Prabhas and Shradhha Kapoor starrer Saaho has been making waves and how! The film, which is one of the most popular and anticipated films of the year, is slated to release this weekend. Fans would get to see Prabhas after a long gap since his last film – Baahubali.

However, Prabhas has emphasised and wants everyone to not have the same kind of expectations as they had from Baahubali. Stressing upon it, Prabhas has said that since both the films are different from each other, there should not be the same kind of expectation. While Baahubali had created history, Saaho is just for entertainment.

"No, Baahubali made history and Saaho is just an entertainment for the audience who loved Baahubali. We are all so stressed, we have spent so much of money and time just to entertain after Baahubali," Prabhas told Indiatimes.

Talking about whether women would love his character in Saaho the same way they loved him in Baahubali, Prabhas said that women might end up hating him in the film. He said, "In Saaho, some of the women might hate me for some time because again, I am trying to do something different."

"We can't make a Baahubali again, so it's better we go to a commercial zone, which is a screenplay film. It is an intelligent film also. A couple of years ago in Dubai, some woman told me, in Baahubali you gave so much respect to women and we want that in Saaho also. I said, 'Ma'am it's a different film and I can't do the same film every time," he added.

Prabhas also opened up about the treatment and welcome he received in Bollywood, saying that Ajay Devgn called to meet him in Delhi while they both were shooting there and was quite hospitable. Apart from Ajay, Ranbir Kapoor too had messaged Prabhas complimenting him.