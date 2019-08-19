While handsome hunk Prabhas and the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor's most anticipated film of the year – Saaho – was expected to generate tremendous buzz, the film has been embroiled in an unwanted buzz lately. The similarities between the latest posters of Saaho with other film and serial posters might land the film in a legal soup.

Though the makers might call it an inspiration, but, the latest Saaho poster certainly looks copied from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil poster. In the latest poster released by Saaho makers, Prabhas and Shraddha can be seen engaged in a sensuous chemistry as they strike a pose. However, we couldn't un-look the stark resemblance of this poster to that of Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photoshoot for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

Not just this, another poster of Saaho, where Prabhas glaringly and intensely looks into the camera seems to be heavily inspired from most popular and niche television series, Breaking Bad. Another poster of Saaho appeared to have been copied from Hollywood film - Ready Player One's poster. Another poster of Saaho was accused of being a rip-off of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Tom Cruise's Oblivion poster was not spared either.

Fans accused the makers of stealing posters in the name of inspiration but, the makers maintained a dead silence over the matter.

Prabhas had also revealed the film's budget on Film Companion, saying, "Yes, it's true. The film's budget is Rs 350 crore."

Talking to Anupama Chopra, Prabhas had said, "It happens in the present. Some parts of it are futuristic, but it is real. You can see me flying in the trailer. We made it bigger. The pink lake in the trailer that you see, it's in Australia. Everything is real. We got the best of everything around the world and put it together."

There were reports of the film having made a whopping Rs 320 crores even before the release of the film. Saaho has already raked in hundreds of crores in the form of theatrical rights. As reported, the film's theatrical rights have been sold at a whopping Rs 320 crore, including all the languages it is going to be released in. Directed by Sujeeth, the action thriller not only marks the Bollywood debut of Prabhas, but might give Shraddha's not so flourishing career a major boost.