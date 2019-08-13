Prabhas starrer Saaho is expected to wreak havoc at the box office as it will be released on August 30. However, it looks like the makers of the movie have already made huge moolah even before its release.

According to reports, Saaho has already raked in hundreds of crores in the form of theatrical rights. As reported, the film's theatrical rights have been sold at a whopping Rs 320 crore, including all the languages it is going to be released in. Having been made with a budget of Rs 350 crore, Saaho has apparently almost recovered its cost of production even before its release.

Apart from the theatrical rights, the producers of Saaho are going to make more money from satellite and OTT platform rights, which are yet to be decided.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho has been one of the most awaited flicks, and post its trailer release, the hype has doubled. Directed by Sujeeth, the action thriller not only marks the Bollywood debut of Prabhas, it also brings the fresh pairing of him and Shraddha.

Trailer of the movie made it apparent that it will be high on action and VFX. Dialogues are also being appreciated. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh among others. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.