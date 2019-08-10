Prabhas is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with the movie Saaho. However, the actor is still not comfortable or rather shy to speak in Hindi.

The trailer of Saaho got released on Saturday. The trailer launch event was marked by an interactive session between the media and the film stars. During the interaction, Prabhas was asked by one of the reporters to speak a few words in Hindi for his fans.

The actor appeared to be shy to say anything in Hindi, and politely told the reporter that he would speak in Hindi some other time. However, he did say something that left everyone there cheering for the handsome hunk. On request to speak in Hindi, Prabhas said, "Jai Hind". Well, there is a reason that the south actor is now loved across the country.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Saaho received massive response on social media. The movie is already being called a mega action thriller. Starring Shraddha Kapoor as female lead, Saaho involves high quality VFX work, deadly action stunts, and some very popular stars. It is slated to be released on August 30.