The trailer of Saaho, one of the most awaited films in the recent times, has been unveiled by the makers and it is mind blowing. Directed by Sujeeth Reddy, this spy thriller features Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles.

Prabhas plays an undercover agent in this film and Shraddha plays a cop from Crime Branch. The trailer begins with a narration, which reveals that Rs 2000 crore have been robbed in Mumbai, and police department is ashamed of themselves as they couldn't get caught of the master minds behind the robbery.

A gang of gangsters, the hard core villains like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi and others are in search of a 'black box' which has the key to a locker which has a worth of billion dollars.

The background music of the film has been composed by Ghibran and it is definitely one of the best BGMs in the recent times. Ghibran has doen really good work and kudos to the makers for the patience they have in the making of the film.

The film is made under a budget of Rs 350 crores and even more. The visuals and VFX in the trailer are visual extravaganza and delight to the eyes. The production quality is pretty much high and the makers have left no stone unturned in making it big and best.

The trailer shows that Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore are also playing cops in this film and they play a key role in the whole operation. The film has the romance between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and they look good together on screen.

Last but not the least, Prabhas looks stunning and dashing. In short, he looks like a Macho and stole the show.