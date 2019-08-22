The teaser of Prabhas and Shradhha Kapoor's Saaho has been creating a storm on social media ever since its release. The action thriller, which took almost two years to complete, has been making news for its action sequences and out-of-the-box plot. The other thing that made news was the budget at which the film was made and the salaries of the two stars in the film.

There were reports of Shradhha Kapoor being paid Rs 7 crore as salary for the film. There are also rumours of Katrina Kaif having demanded Rs 5 crore, which the makers had refused. However, a Deccan Chronicle report states otherwise. As per the report, Shraddha is being paid Rs 3 crore for the project and the hyped salary figure is the work of the PR machinery to help her get a bigger figure in Bollywood.

"This is only her publicity machinery at work. An impression is being created that she has been paid a certain amount in Tollywood to increase her fee in Bollywood. But the truth is that she has been paid a far less amount. The Saaho makers couldn't afford to pay Katrina Rs 5 crore, which is how much she asked for. The budget for hiring heroines in Telugu cinema is a lot less compared to Bollywood," states a DC report.

Film's male lead, Prabhas had also revealed the film's budget on Film Companion, saying, "Yes, it's true. The film's budget is Rs 350 crore." Talking to Anupama Chopra, Prabhas had said, "It happens in the present. Some parts of it are futuristic, but it is real. You can see me flying in the trailer. We made it bigger. The pink lake in the trailer that you see, it's in Australia. Everything is real. We got the best of everything around the world and put it together."

The film was also caught in controversy when almost all the posters of the film appeared to have been a copy of other posters. While one Saaho poster looked like a copy of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil photoshoot, another seemed to be heavily inspired from most popular and niche television series, Breaking Bad. Another poster of Saaho appeared to have been copied from Hollywood film - Ready Player One's poster. Another poster of Saaho was accused of being a rip-off of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Tom Cruise's Oblivion poster was not spared either.