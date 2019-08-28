The first reviews of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are finally out but it will surely come as a disappointment to the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the movie release.

We all know that the promotional team of Saaho has been looking to get a wider release for the multilingual film which has been made in languages such as Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. And while Saaho is all set to hit the theatres on August 30 in India, film critics and distributors, who got a chance to watch the high action drama 2 days prior to its release, have now given their verdict on social media. And unfortunately, Saaho has failed to impress them and has come out as sheer disappointment.

An Indian Film Distributor for Europe has given thumbs down to Prabhas' Hindi dubbing, Shraddha Kapoor's performance and the movie's run-time.

A film critic said that Saaho is all action and it doesn't have a strong story to support it. He also complained about the screenplay, its villains, its length and termed it as boring.

A CBFC member described the first half of Saaho as average and found the second half slightly better. He liked Prabhas and the 30 minutes climax action sequence but heavily criticised the movie's songs, routine story, run-time and disappointment with poor VFX.

However, journalist Umair Sandhu has been all praise for Saaho and said that he had goosebumps while watching the movie. He gave a 4 star rating to Prabhas and Shraddha starrer.

Going by the early reviews, it looks like Saaho will soon die a natural death soon after the completion of its first week. The movie has been made with a budget of Rs 350 crore and has acquired almost 70 per cent of shows in theatres pan India to get maximum footfalls.

While Saaho may take off to a flying start at the box office and break several records, it remains to be seen whether it will manage to rake in moolah in the days to come.

>> Average 1st half



>> Good 2nd half



>> Positives :- Prabhas, Interval 20minutes, Climax 30

minutes action part



>> Negatives : - Songs, Routine Story, Runtime, Poor VFX (in couple of action scenes only)#Saaho #Saahoreview — Lab Reports (@Inside_Infos) August 28, 2019

#SaahoFeverEverywhere #Saahoreview #Saaho review:ALL ACTION AND NO MATTERthe film doesn't have a strong story ..the screenplay is dead,no comedy,too much villains ,lengthy and boring ..WATCH IT ONLY FOR PRABHAS AND THE HEAVY ACTION SCENES ⭐️ ⭐️/5 #SaahoOnAugust30 @UV_Creations — adolfinc  (@cinebuzzstudios) August 28, 2019

#Saaho Action Stunts will BLOW your mind !! Totally Goosebumps ! #Prabhas Nobody can beat you ! You are MEGA STAR of Pan India. ⭐⭐⭐⭐#SaahoReview — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) August 27, 2019