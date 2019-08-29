Prabha starrer Saaho is undoubtedly the biggest release of this year, and box office expectations with the movie is extremely for obvious reasons.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is a multi-lingual big budget film with a big star cast. With a budget of Rs 350 crore, it certainly is one of the biggest Bollywood releases, and that makes it highly anticipated.

Considering the hype and advance booking for the film, Saaho is expected to witness one of the biggest opening day box office collection in India. It is even being expected to beat record of Bollywood's biggest opener till date – Thugs of Hindostan.

Thugs of Hindostan had collected Rs 52.25 crore at the domestic market on its day 1. It is the highest for any Bollywood film till date. On the other side, Hollywood biggie Avengers Endgame has the highest first day collection in Indian box office till date. It had earned Rs 53.10 crore on day 1.

If early predictions are to be considered, Saaho may beat both the mentioned records. Trade analyst Girish Johar predicted that the Prabhas starrer may hit Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore opening day box office collection in the Indian market, including all the languages.

According to him, with around 5,500 screens across the country, Saaho may make a first day collection of Rs 15-20 crore in Hindi, Rs 35 crore in Telugu, Rs 15 crore in Tamil and Rs 5 crore in Malayalam.

"The buzz is very good. Prabhas and Shraddha are among the top actors and the response to the trailer is outstanding. It is a non-festive but a very wide release in Hindi. A non-holiday opening of Rs 15-20 crore would be fantastic, considering how some Bollywood actors struggle to deliver an opening of even Rs 10 crore," he told Hindustan Times.

However, the trade expert added that Saaho will not be able to touch the massive first day collection record of Baahubali 2 that had collected Rs 120 crore in India alone on day 1.