Prabhas starrer Saaho is one of the most awaited flicks of this year for the grandness that is attached to it. While fans are extremely excited about the movie, a lot of them also are curious to know the meaning of Saaho. Well, Prabhas revealed what Saaho exactly means.

During his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Prabhas was asked, "What does Saaho mean?"Without wasting much time, the actor responded saying it means "Jai Ho" or "all hail".

It is indeed something that many people have been wanting to know. A simple Google search pattern reveals that meaning of Saaho is being widely searched on the search engine. Question patterns like "Saaho meaning", "what does saaho mean", "saaho means", "what is meaning of saaho" are top search patterns on Google. With the big question been answered now, fans can now be relieved.

Saaho has been a hot topics for various reasons. Firstly because of its huge budget of Rs 350 crore. Secondly, it being Prabhas' debut in Bollywood. Also, it brings the fresh pairing of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

The film was initially supposed to be released on August 15, but it was pushed to August 30 as the VFX works were not completed. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi among others.