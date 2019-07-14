Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy, has become an all time blockbuster by earning Rs 255 crore in just 23 days of its release. While the film's lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani have been basking in all the appreciation for their brilliant performances, it looks like the massive box office success of Kabir Singh has made Vijay Deverakonda 'insecure'.

When Vijay was asked if he has watched Kabir Singh yet during a media interaction for his upcoming film Dear Comrade in Bengaluru, he said that he has absolutely no interest in watching the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

"Shahid has done that film, and he has gone through the character, and there is nothing for me to watch it again. I know the story, I have done that film, what will I watch again?" Vijay Deverakonda told the reporters.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had been pursuing Vijay to watch Kabir Singh, but the Arjun Reddy star didn't pay heed to his requests.

"Kya Picture, Kya dekenge. I wanted the Hindi film to be a big hit, because Sandeep is my man. But unexpectedly, it became a blockbuster. Done. No more discussion there," Vijay added.

Kabir Singh had smashed Arjun Reddy's lifetime box office collection record in just two days of its release and has remained unaffected with new releases and World Cup 2019 fever.

It remains to be seen whether Arjun Reddy star would change his mind and watch Kabir Singh in the near future.