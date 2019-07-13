Vijay Devarakonda has expressed his dislike towards constant questions on kissing scenes in his films. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dear Comrade, indicated that such sequences are not being forcefully added into the storyline.

The actor, who was in Bengaluru to promote the movie, was visibly annoyed when a reporter asked about his lip-lock scene with Rashmika Mandanna in Dear Comrade. "I don't like the word - lip-lock. You guys write about objectification....its kissing.. it's an emotion like anger... when we cry it is an emotion, when we kiss it is an emotion and it's not lip-locking... whenever I read lip-lock.. I'm like what the f**k...I really dislike it. [sic]"

He added, "I think it is kissing and it is an emotion. It should be respected," He claims that the kissing scenes are part of the film only If it is in the in the script and necessary for the moment.

On her turn, Rashmika Mandanna said, "The director decides how the two characters should emote. It is all in the mindset. If a person feels the trailer only has kissing scenes, basically he doesn't want to relate to any other emotion,"

She wonders why people have issues over kissing scene when it is a natural thing between two people in love. Vijay Devarakonda intervened and stated, "It is not a kissing scene between Vijay and Rashmika. It is between Bobby and Lilly."

The much-awaited movie will hit the screens on 26 July in four languages –Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.