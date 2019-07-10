Actor Anand Devarakonda, who is making his acting debut with Dorasani (Dorasaani), has revealed that his brother Vijay Devarakonda is very tensed about his career even after watching the film.

Dorasani is slated for its theatrical release on July 12. Its promos have grabbed many eyeballs and generated a lot of curiosity about the film. Anand Devarakonda, who has pinned a lot of hopes on the movie, is currently busy promoting the flick, which is expected to get him the big break of his career.

"Dorasani is a periodic love story set in the rural areas of Telangana. The film is a very realistic approach towards filmmaking and none of the roles are forced. The happenings are real and we have shot the film is some real locations to get the authentic vibe. The hard-hitting proceedings will surely shock the audience," Anand Devarakonda told 123Telugu.

What has raised more curiosity about Dorasani is that Anand Devarakonda is the brother of Vijay Devarakonda, who is the most successful actor among the younger generation of stars. Until its pre-release event, the Geetha Govindam star did not talk about Anand's career and Dorasani.

When asked about his brother's reaction, Anand told, "Vijay was super tensed before watching the film. He had no hopes on the project and watched it with an open mind. Once he saw me perform, he was very happy. There is no denying the fact that he is even more tensed now as the film is ready for a release."

However, Anand Devarakonda has quit his engineering job at a reputed company like Deloitte in the US to pursue a career in acting. His brother Vijay Devarakonda was very upset with his decision and he stopped talking to Anand. The actor himself revealed it at the pre-release event of Dorasani, where he was a chief guest.

Addressing the event of Dorasani, Vijay Devarakonda said, "I didn't like Anand quitting his job at Deloitte in the USA. I told him that acting is not an easy job. Since that day, I didn't inquire about how Dorasaani was progressing. I watched the film before coming to the event and I must say, the entire team has made me proud."