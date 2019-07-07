The makers of Dorasani (Dorasani) starring Anand Devarakonda and Shivathmika Rajashekar are holding a grand pre-release event. Vijay Devarakonda will attend the function, which will be live streamed on YouTube.

A love story with native flavour featured in the trailer of Dorasaani has caught the attention of many filmgoers, who are eagerly waiting for its release. After watching its trailer, Ranjith Kumar‏ (@TheGabbeta) tweeted, "Quite impressed with the trailer of #Dorasaani . Apart from the love theme, the authentic flavour of nativity is going to be the biggest asset. All the best to the team and @madhurasreedhar."

Vijay Devarakonda's brother Anand and senior actor Rajashekar's daughter Shivathmika are making their acting debut with Dorasaani. Hence, there is a lot of curiosity and the promos of the film have doubled the viewers' expectations. The movie is scheduled for worldwide release on July 12. The makers are holding a grand pre-release event as a part of its publicity activities.

Madhura Sridhar Reddy is co-producing Dorasaani with Yash Rangineni under his banner Madhura Entertainment. The producer is live streaming the function on the YouTube channel of his music label – Madhura Audio. He tweeted, "#Dorasaani Grand Pre Release Event Tommrow (July 7th) at JRC Conventions, Filmnagar Hyd, from 6 PM Onwards."

Anand Devarakonda's elder brother Vijay is a popular star. Many expected the latter to give him a much-needed push to him. But the Geetha Govindam starrer has been maintaining a silence over the film and he has not even said a word about it or his brother either on social media.

Now, the buzz in the media is that Vijay Devarakonda is finally taking some time out of his busy schedule to attend the pre-release event of Dorasani, where he will be the chief guest. His presence is expected to get much-needed attention to the movie. It needs to be seen what he will say about his brother and the film at the event.

It is also said that Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Koratala Siva are also going to attend the event. Shivathmika's father Rajasekhar and Jeevitha are also expected to make it to this pre-release function of Dorasani, which is also telecast live on TV9 Telugu and few other TV channels.