Vijay Devarakonda has finally revealed why he stopped talking to his brother Anand Devarakonda, who is making his acting debut with Dorasani (Dorasaani). He revealed the reason at a pre-release event of the movie on Sunday.

The rumours about Anand Devarakonda's acting debut had started doing rounds in the media in July 2018. It has been a year and his first movie Dorasani is ready for release. The makers have already released some promos, which have struck a chord with the audience and created a lot of curiosity about the film.

But surprisingly, Vijay Devarakonda, who shares his response on the film promos of other actors, was tight-lipped about his brother's acting debut. He never made any comment on the promos of Dorasani, while many, including some celebs, heaped the praise upon them and evinced their interest to watch it. His silence fueled several speculations. Even then, the actor kept quiet, which surprised everyone.

Finally, Vijay Devarakonda decided to put all the rumour mills to rest as he attended the pre-release event of Dorasani as a chief guest on Sunday. Addressing the function, the Geetha Govindam actor opened on up on his silence and said that he was not happy with his brother Anand's decision that he was quitting his job in the US to start his acting career.

However, Vijay Devarakonda is happy with Anand's decision after seeing the final output in Dorasani. The actor said, "I didn't like Anand quitting his job at Deloitte in the USA. I told him that acting is not an easy job. Since that day, I didn't inquire about how Dorasaani was progressing. I watched the film before coming to the event and I must say, the entire team has made me proud."

It was emotions galore at the pre-release event when Vijay Devarakonda recollected his bond with his brother Anand and moved to tears. He was in class 4 when his brother joined class 1. His brother was not willing to sit in the classroom without him. Recalling this moment, the actor said, "It broke my heart when I saw the small boy of 5-year old sitting alone anxiously."

Dorasani is a romance drama, which is produced by Yash Rangineni and Madhura Sreedhar under the banner Madhura Entertainment. The movie marks the debut of three people like Anand Devarakonda, actress Shivathmika Rajasekhar and director Mahendra. The film is slated for worldwide release on July 12.