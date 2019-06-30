The music video of song Canteen from Dear Comrade has struck a chord with music lovers and Vijay Devarakonda's dance moves have set everyone grooving to tunes of the track on this lazy Sunday.

Dear Comrade, one of the most awaited Telugu movies, is set to hit the screens on July 26 and Vijay Devarakonda has kick-started promotion 27 days ahead of its release. H tweeted on Saturday, Best friends, folk beats, a college canteen.. and a 3 minute long dance like no one's watching take. Tomorrow 11:11 AM #TheCanteenSong #DearComrade."

Dear Comrade is released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages. As promised, Vijay Devarakonda released all the four versions of music video of the song The Canteen on YouTube and shared their link on his Twitter page. He also wrote, "No muchata - Just turn ON the music and let the Allar-Chillar dance take over the body. #TheCanteenSong #27DaystoDearComrade." Scroll down to see videos.

Justin Prabhakaran has composed music for the all the versions of the song The Canteen. Rehman, Justin Prabhakaran, Dhananjay Ranjan and Joe Paul have penned lyrics for its Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions, while Karthik Rodriguez, Nivas K Prasanna, Charanraj and Jakes Bejoy sung those versions, respectively.

The song The Canteen boasts of Justin's foot-tapping music, trendy lyrics and beautiful voices, which were instant hit the music lovers, who are listening to the soundtrack on repeat mode. The first track of Dear Comrade has received positive reviews from everyone. Here are some of their response taken from Twitter.

