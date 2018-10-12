Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda, who is basking in on the success of Geetha Govindam, will be seen romancing three actresses -- Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite -- in his next movie.

Having scored back-to-back hits in Tollywood, Vijay Devarakonda recently forayed into Kollywood with NOTA, which was also released in Telugu with the same name. The movie had huge hype but failed to reach the expectations of the audience. A week after its release, the young actor has gone on to sign a film with director Kranthi Madhav of Onamalu and Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju fame.

This project will be produced by KA Vallabha, while KS Rama Rao presents under the banner of Creative Commercials Media and Entertainment. The movie will have its opening ceremony on October 18, which happens to be Dussehra. Gopi Sundar has reportedly been roped in to compose music for this film.

It will be a romance drama and three heroines will be there opposite Vijay Devarakonda. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "@CCMediaEnt Production No 46 Announcement A #KranthiMadhav directorial and to star the sensation @TheDeverakonda, @RaashiKhanna, @aishu_dil and @izabelleleite25 Formal launch on October 18th A #GopiSundar musical Presented by producer #KSRamaRao while #KAVallabha to bankroll."

Raashi Khanna has already worked with leading Telugu actors like Jr NTR, Ravi Teja and Varun Tej and is paired up with Vijay Devarakonda for the first time. Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the young popular Tamil actresses and she was recently seen Chekka Chivantha Vaanam/Nawab. Now, she is set to foray into Tollywood.

Izabelle Leite is a Brazilian model, who was born in João Pessoa. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with Talaash. Later, she was seen in a couple of movies like Sixteen (2013) and Purani Jeans (2014), but they failed to get her the much-needed break. Now, she is set to try her luck in Tollywood with Vijay Devarakonda's next film.