Vidyut Jammwal has expressed displeasure over Disney Hotstar not inviting him for its big announcement. The young Bollywood actor says that 'the cycle continues' even after Sushant's suicide.

A lot has been spoken about the streaming of seven big-ticket Hindi movies on Disney Hotstar. Akshay's Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay's Bhuj The Pride Of India, Sushant's Dil Bechara, Abhishek's The Big Bull, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Khemu's Loot Case are those most-awaited releases.

Disney Hotstar's latest tweet hints that it will probably announce the dates of these movies this evening. The bosses have released a promo and tweeted on Sunday, "Aaj shaam ki chai, stars ke saath. The biggest Bollywood stars are bringing you the biggest news! Catch the reveal Live at 4.30 pm today. @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn @juniorbachchan."

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh also tweeted, "BIGGG ANNOUNCEMENT... #AkshayKumar, #AjayDevgn, #AbhishekBachchan, #AliaBhatt, #VarunDhawan will be LIVE on #DisneyPlusHotstar with #UdayShankar [President, The Walt Disney Co and Chairman, Star & Disney India]... Mark your calendars: TOMORROW, Monday, 29 June 2020, 4.30 pm."

The promo of Disney + Hotstar features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Khemu, who are playing leads in Khuda Haafiz and Loot Case, are missing the promo. One of the two actors has spoken about it and expressed his disappointment.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, a lot is being debated about lack of encouragement for outsiders. Vidyut Jammwal retweeted Taran Adarsh's post and wrote, "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES."

Talking about Disney + Hotstar's act, director Navjot Gulati of Jai Mummy Di fame called a discriminatory behavior. He tweeted, "Unpopular Opinion: @DisneyPlusHS ignoring Kunal Khemu's Lootcase and Vidyut's 'Khuda Haafiz' in this announcement reeks of discriminatory behaviour. A lot of people from the industry will read this and ignore it because it is an UNFAIR world."

Film critic Sumit Kadel retweeted Vidyut Jammwal and expressed his shock. He wrote, "I am appalled to know that @VidyutJammwal is not invited for the online representation of his own film launch #KhudaHaafiz, nor Kunal Khemu got the invitation for #LootCase. Glad you raised your voice vidyut .. Unfortunately the cycle continues & nothing has changed."