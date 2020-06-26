It's been over 3 months since the lockdown was announced with the COVID-19 pandemic situation grappling the entire world and people were forced to stay at home. While social distancing subtly became everyone's norm, another trend that widely picked up across demographics is the rise in the use of OTT platforms and the demand for original content. And now that the hunt for fresh content has started, we are easing it further for you, listing down the top 5 new digital releases you should definitely not miss this weekend.

Bhonsle – SonyLIV

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee's much-delayed film Bhonsle is out and features him in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor plays a traditional Maharashtrian who supports what's right instead of taking the easier route of being loyal to his home state. The movie will be released on 26th June by Promodome Motion Pictures on SonyLiv. The actor plays a traditional Maharashtrian who supports what's right instead of taking the easier route of being loyal to his home state.

Aarya – Hotstar

A brand new Indian thriller web series joining Hotstar is Aarya. Based on the Dutch series Penoza, this show will mark Sushmita Sen's acting comeback. But she's not the only noughties actor returning to the silver screen. Chandrachur Singh, of Josh and Kya Kehna fame, also features in this series. Created by Ram Madhvani, this crime drama also has Sikander Kher, Namit Das and Ankur Bhatia playing lead roles.

Penguin – Amazon Prime

A new addition to the women-centric movies as well as the ones that are skipping theatrical release to premiere exclusively on the digital platform on Amazon Prime Video is Penguin. Though there isn't much clarity on the plotline, it seems the film's central character is a pregnant lady. It features National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh in the lead and is written and directed by Eashvar Karthic.

Chaman Bahaar – Netflix

If you managed to watch the new Saiyami Gupta film, Axone, on Netflix last week, then you might know that Chaman Bahaar is the second movie created by Yoodle Productions. This film features Jitendra Kumar, of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan fame, in the lead as the owner of a pan-bidi shop. He falls in love with a pretty girl living across the street from him. However, he is not the only one. In fact, his shop becomes the hub for all of the roadside romeos who like this girl. While we adore Jitendra Kumar's acting chops, this movie comes across as a little tone-deaf like Kabir Singh was. So if this is your pick among all the new shows and movies to watch on Netflix, here's a trigger warning from our side.

Your Honor – SonyLIV

Another exciting Indian web series releasing this week is Your Honor. It features Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead as a Judge. The plot of this series is that the Judge's 18-year-old son sneaks out in his father's car and ends up being involved in a hit and run case. The victim of his rash driving is a feared gangster's son who was traveling on his bike. The police are on the lookout for the driver involved in this case while Sheirgill's character is fighting to side with his judicial or parental side. The premise and the trailer of this show seem very promising and hence it is among our recommendations of shows and movies to watch this week.