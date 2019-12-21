Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, on Friday, delivered a fine performance at her school annual day event themed Kanya. And the 8-year-old is currently receiving all the praise and appreciation for her hard-hitting monologue on women empowerment.

"I am Kanya (girl). I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe, I will be loved, I will be respected. A world, where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but, will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world, where knowledge will come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity," Aaradhya says while delivering the monologue.

Proud parents Aishwarya and Abhishek were also seen in the video taking out their phones and recording their daughter's spine-chilling performance. Grandfather Amitabh Bachchan too was seen carefully listening to Aaradhya's monologue without battling an eyelid. Shah Rukh Khan along with Hrithik Roshan and Raveena Tandon were also seen seated at the auditorium.

As people started praising Aaradhya's performance, Big B replied to a user who couldn't stop gushing about the little one. "the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA," Big B wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Like every year, the Bachchan family had hosted a grand bash on Aaradhya's birthday (November 16). From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh, several stars along with their kids attended Aaradhya's 8th birthday party, which was held here on November 17.

Several pictures and videos from the celebrations were doing the rounds on the Internet. In one of the videos, little Aaradhya was seen enjoying a ride on the ferris wheel with her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and father Abhishek Bachchan. Aaradhya wore a pink frilly dress on her special day.

Aaradhya was born in 2011, four years after Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007.

(With IANS Inputs)