With beauty comes spotlight and with spotlight comes comments, both positive and negative. And by now, Aishwarya Rai has seen both sides of the world clearly. From her film choices, sartorial choices, her relationship with husband Abhishek to daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai is judged for all aspects of her life.

The entire Bachchan family recently celebrated Aaradhya Bachchan's eighth birthday with much excitement and aplomb. Dada Amitabh Bachchan, dadi Jaya Bachchan, bua Shweta Bachchan and father Abhishek Bachchan were also present at the event making sure all the kids enjoy a good time.

Aaradhya's makeup

Aaradhya looked like a ray of sunshine in a beautiful dress and adorable hairband. While we couldn't get over Aaradhya's cute looks, fans spotted something different. As soon as few pictures from the bash surfaced online, trolls and fans pointed out that Aaradhya had put some makeup. From eye liner to a tinge of lipstick, the youngest Bachchan was seen sporting a subtle makeup for the party. While we all know that the children's skin is delicate and one shouldn't put makeup on them, it is most certainly the prerogative of the parents to decide what's best for their children. And if Aishwarya and Abhishek felt that putting on a little makeup on their baby daughter for her birthday would cause no harm, we most certainly are no one to question them.

However, trolls had a field day schooling Aishwarya why what she did was wrong. From calling her from a 'fake world' to 'careless', trolls left messages on the pictures in huge numbers. "makeup on kids freaks me out," "this is not the first time in almost all her pictures she is seen with makeup," "so much makeup on a kid..not good," "let children be innocent" were some of the comments left on the picture.

Aishwarya called 'overprotective'

Earlier too, Aishwarya Rai was trolled for holding Aaradhya's hands everywhere they go. Some recent pictures showed Aishwarya holding the Aaradhya's hands, and that somehow did not go down well with many on the internet. A lot of comments came in criticising Aishwarya for always holding Aaradhya's hands while she is grown up enough to walk on her own freely. Some even opined that such "overprotectiveness" of Aishwarya towards her daughter will never let her be an independent person. "Hope her daughter don't get shoulder pain by this position always," one person commented. "Aish needs to cut the umbilical cord. The girl is in her 8th year ffs [sic]," said another.