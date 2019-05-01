Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like most other mothers is extremely protective about her daughter Aaradhya, and that shows in their pictures. However, some netizens have problem with that too.

The gorgeous actress recently got heavily trolled on social media for apparently not leaving her daughter's hands when in public. In most of Aishwarya's photos with Aaradhya, the former Miss World is seen being protective towards her daughter and holding her hands.

Some recent pictures of the two showed Aishwarya again holding the little girl's hands, and that somehow did not go down well with many on the internet. A lot of comments came in criticising Aishwarya for always holding Aaradhya's hands while she is grown up enough to walk on her own freely.

Some even opined that such "overprotectiveness" of Aishwarya towards her daughter will never let her be an independent person.

"Hope her daughter don't get shoulder pain by this position always," one person commented. "Aish needs to cut the umbilical cord. The girl is in her 8th year ffs [sic]," said another.

A few of them even compared Aaradhya with Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur, saying that the latter is much younger than Aishwarya's daughter but he still walks freely.

Nonetheless, there are many others who slammed back the trolls saying that Aishwarya is her mother, and she knows what is best for her. People should stop commenting on others' lives, and there is nothing wrong in a mother holding her daughter's hands, they said.

Well, no doubt these celebrities are public figures, people should understand they also have personal lives, and it is unfair to troll a celebrity mother just for being protective towards her daughter.