Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently posted a picture with global singing sensation Katy Perry, which became a reason for some trolls to make fun of the former Miss World.

Among many other Bollywood stars, Aishwarya too attended Karan Johar's recent party that was thrown for Katy, who recently arrived in India for an event. Like many other stars, the Bollywood actress too clicked pictures with Katy and posted one on social media.

While the two ladies looked drop-dead gorgeous, it is the quality of the photo that gave fodder to the trolls. As the image appeared to be a bit low quality, many started making fun of Aishwarya's phone camera.

Time to get a new camera!

"But WHY...??? We are in 2019...imagine an HQ pic of this even Nokia 6630 clicks better quality pic ..!!!! #kattyperry #AishwaryaRaiBachchan sic]," commented one Twitter user. There are many such comments, trolling Aishwarya and asking her to get a better camera.

When Jennifer Aniston was trolled

A similar thing had happened with Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston when she had shared a hazy picture that featured her along with her "Friends" co-stars. The simple picture had broken the internet for various reasons, one being its poor quality.

Meanwhile, KJo's big bash was attended by several big stars including Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma among others.