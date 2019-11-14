After several years, the entire cast of Friends is reportedly coming back for a reunion special on HBO Max. The announcement was made at the time when Disney+ started streaming and fans from around the world are talking about Friends reunion special.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, preliminary talks are reportedly underway for an unscripted Friends reunion that would feature all the six actors. The Friends reunion would reportedly stream on HBO Max — a unit of WarnerMedia.

Jennifer Aniston also revealed this month that they all are working towards something. It should be noted that the talks of a Friends reunion is still in the early stage and it would be a year or two before we get to see all the six characters again hanging out at that their favourite coffee shop.

"We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're working on something," Jennifer Aniston told her friend Ellen DeGeneres.

Matt LeBlanc on Friends reunion:

The Friends TV show is created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and originally aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004. The show featured an ensemble cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The story followed the lives of six friends in their 20s and 30s, living in New York City.

Friends went on to become one of the most popular television shows of all time. There are hundreds of thousands of social media pages solely dedicated to the show and there are millions of memes that make it to the social media feed on a daily basis. Even after ten years, the show has maintained its legacy.

However, back in 2018, Matt LeBlanc had stated that he does not think that fans would like to see Joey at his colonoscopy.

"I understand that people really want to see that reunion but that show was about a finite period in those characters' lives, between 20 and 30," he continued via Independent, "To see what those characters are doing now, I think it's almost a case of that the book is better than the movie. Everyone's imagination of what they're doing now is better."