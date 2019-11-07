Jennifer Aniston arrived on Instagram with a bang and is making sure her millions of followers enjoy every picture she shares. The actress recently shared a sexy photo of herself in which she is sporting a black gown. The 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston is currently promoting her television show, The Morning Show.

The acclaimed actress kept her attire very minimalistic as she is seen only holding a black clutch in her hand. Since she wore only black colour, her caption to this photo made several fans chuckle.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's sexy photo below:

Given the fact that Jennifer Aniston is active on Instagram, fans from around the world are waiting to see if she will share some holiday pictures with us soon.

Jennifer Aniston's Instagram:

Unlike David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and others, Jennifer Aniston avoided social media for a very long time. Although, she confessed in one of her recent interviews that she made a fake account to stalk people on Instagram.

Last month, to everyone's surprise, Jennifer Aniston finally joined Instagram and posted an iconic picture with her Friends co-stars. She racked up 12.5 million followers in just two days, setting a Guinness World Record — beating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She revealed during her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel that when it came to joining Instagram, she is the most reluctant person.

Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show:

After Friends TV show, Jennifer Aniston dedicated her time in making movies and this is the first time in several years when she is finally coming back to the television screen. The 50-year-old Aniston is going to play the role of Alex Levy, the anchor of The Morning Show. As per the show's premises, The Morning Show broadcast from Manhattan and has an amazing rating. Things for Alex change completely after her friend and partner Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is fired amidst charges of sexual misconduct.

The Morning Show is inspired by journalist Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show premiered on Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ has officially launched in India and viewers can stream some amazing content from their Apple devices.