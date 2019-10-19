Jennifer Aniston broke the internet after she made her debut on Instagram, by sharing a picture of her Friends TV series co-stars. The acclaimed actress reportedly set a new Guinness World record and officially beat Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Jennifer Aniston officially joined Instagram on Tuesday and broke the record for the fastest time for an Instagram account to reach 1 million followers. Aniston reached this amazing milestone in just five hours and 16 minutes. As per Guinness World Record's official Instagram account, previously the record belonged to Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reached 1 million followers in five hours and 45 minutes.

As of now, Jennifer Aniston has 13.7 active Instagram users and her first post has over 13.3 million likes with 490,000 comments. After Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, she received likes and comments from several celebrities from Hollywood including her former husband Justin Theroux, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and others.

As per our previous report, Jennifer Aniston's arrival on the social media platform created glitch issues on Instagram. The acclaimed actress even posted an apology video and wrote in the comment that she "swear [I] didn't mean to break it... Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome [heart emoticon]"

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston also revealed that before creating her official account, she used to have a dummy account she stalked people with. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when the host asked her about her fake Instagram account, the 50-year-old Aniston replied by saying, "It was a stalker account, yes."

"When I was thinking about doing this I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the sort of social media pool," Jennifer further stated via FoxNews.

In addition to this, Jennifer Aniston talked about the learning phase of using social media platforms

"When you get an alert, a text, like 'Oh I've got a text,' and you're like, 'Oh there's nothing here,' and then you realize that someone has just put like a little heart or exclamation point or a thumbs up or thumbs down on somebody's something and you're like, 'You really couldn't just write like a heart?'"