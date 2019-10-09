Jennifer Aniston has been keeping busy and has no time for dating after parting ways with Justin Theroux. The FRIENDS TV series starlet recently talked about her dating life and how she does not like it when her friends set her up for a date.

Jennifer Aniston parted ways with her second husband Justin Theroux in 2018. Ever since then, her name has been linked with several known celebrities from the entertainment world. She was rumoured to be going out with Brad Pitt after the Ad Astra movie star visited her place on her 50th birthday. As per our previous reports, there is nothing going on between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Aniston was asked about her dating life. The actress revealed that she is very busy with her ongoing projects. We Are The Millers actress is currently promoting her upcoming TV show The Morning Show. She is also preparing for the next season of the show.

Howard Stern then stated that he can help her to find a good date. But the actress was very quick to address and shut down that motion.

"Hey, listen, I just don't like being set up," Aniston told him. "I don't like it. I hate it."

Apart from that, Jennifer talked about her 1993 movie Leprechaun. The horror-comedy movie served as Jennifer's film debut and helped the actress ganging subsequent roles. The movie was supposed to be a straight-up horror movie but Warwick Davis brought humour into his character and turned the movie completely.

"It was with Warwick Davis, the guy from Willow was in it. It was a big deal," said Anniston.

At the same time, she added that her ex-husband Justin Theroux reportedly forced her to sit through it early on in their relationship.

"We were dating. It was one of those things when I tried to get that remote out of his hand and there was just no having it. He was like, 'No, no, no, no, this is happening.' I just kept walking in and out, cringing," she said.

That being said, Jennifer Aniston considers Leprechaun a cult classic and is still very proud of starring in it.